Simone Biles Debuts Glitter 'GOAT' Leotard After Gymnastics Win

Simone Biles is showing off the GOAT and it's got a name. The 24-year-old gymnastics superstar is fresh from seeing her glittering career jump up by another notch on the win bedpost, with the Fort Worth, TX-held U.S. Gymnastics Championships yesterday crowning Simone a winner all over again. With her score of 119.650, the world's most-decorated gymnast won her seventh national women's all-around title, and it was good vibes over on Instagram as Simone updated for her 4 million followers. Check it out below.