Simone Biles Debuts Glitter 'GOAT' Leotard After Gymnastics Win

Scroll for the photos. Simone was trending on Twitter yesterday as The Greatest of all Time "GOAT" embellishments on her leotards gained attention. The 30-time World and Olympic medalist, who had made headlines ahead of the event for her mind-blowing Yurchenko double pike, updated on Monday and showing off both a black and a white leotard - both came with the cute and humorous goat in glitter.

On the white leo, the goat is by Simone's shoulder. On the black one, it's more of a hip area deal.