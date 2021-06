It's time for fans of The Bachelorette to watch Katie Thurston look for love. She wasn't the right match for Matt James this past winter on The Bachelor, but spoilers suggest she might do better leading her own season. Now she's sharing some teasers about what fans can expect.

Katie admitted to Us Weekly that she almost quit the show during filming. Luckily, advice she received from former The Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe helped her turn things around.