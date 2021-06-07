Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

Celebrities

Brie Larson Sunbathes In Bikini After One-Armed Pull-Up

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Basketball

Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Dolls Up In A Towel For Weekend Glam

Salma Hayek Dances To Britney Spears In Flare Yoga Pants

Salma Hayek close up
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek is today experiencing extremely high traffic on her Instagram, this as she busts out moves to singer Britney Spears' iconic 1998 track "...Baby One More Time." The MCU actress kicked the week off to one very energetic start, posting for her 18 million followers and showing that Britney ain't the only one who can work a dancefloor. Salma, 54, was shouting out both the 39-year-old pop princess and her upcoming The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard movie - see why the views are racking up below.

Everyone Knows The Song...

Britney Spears in knotted tee
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Britney released her debut track over 20 years ago, but the "Toxic" singer today only ear-marked her pop culture icon status as Salma was filmed indoors, with five backing dancers, and putting her all into the song that made it all happen for Britney.

Shouting out her glam team (likely those seen with her), the Mexican went full-throttle with the dancing as she wore flared black yoga pants, plus a dark loose tee, sneakers, and her hair down. 

Keep Scrolling For The Video

Salma, who whipped her hair around, waved her arms, and even delivered a pretty impressive and karate-style leg kick that turned into a whip, tagged singer Britney in her caption, also inviting fans to deliver their own version - it's called a challenge and no, Salma isn't too old for them. The actress took to her caption, writing:

"Show me your #hitmanschallenge baby!Muéstrame tu mejor #hitmanschallenge baby!" adding:

"I’ll be watching….. #hitmanswife @hitmansbodyguard @lionsgate @britneyspears," she added, before thanking a full glam team: "Thank you team." See more photos after the video!

Getting Her Workout In

Salma Hayek snacking on tacos
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Salma, who has made headlines this year for confirming she's pulling her own movie stunts at 54, has also made headlines for saying nah, she doesn't exercise much. In fact, the mom of one has revealed she just doesn't have the time.

"I don't have time to exercise. I am working. I've had some 20-hour days," she told People: “I work with a woman in London who taught me how to hold my body in a way where the muscles are activated all day long." More photos below.

See Britney's Home Dance

Meanwhile, over on Britney Spears' Instagram, it's been dancing from the girl who made VMAs headlines for dropping moves with a slithering snake - exactly what Salma did on-screen back in 1996. Spears is fresh from another of her legendary home dance sessions, one that came barefoot and with the blonde clad in skimpy shorts and a sports bra.

Salma's video today logged 500,000+ views in under two hours. Fans said they couldn't get enough of her energy: "Loooove!" one wrote.

Latest Headlines

'The Bachelorette' Spoilers: Katie Thurston Teases Dramatic Season Ahead

June 7, 2021

'General Hospital' Weekly Spoilers: Jax Gets Assertive, Finn Worries About Chase

June 7, 2021

Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims Facebook Stuffed 'Phony' Ballots During 2020 Election 

June 7, 2021

Salma Hayek Busts Out Her Best Britney Spears Impression For Instagram Challenge

June 7, 2021

Chanel West Coast Serves Up Miami Vibes As She Sets Sail

June 7, 2021

Jamaal Bowman: 'Joe Manchin Has Become The New Mitch McConnell'

June 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.