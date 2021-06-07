Salma Hayek Dances To Britney Spears In Flare Yoga Pants

Salma Hayek is today experiencing extremely high traffic on her Instagram, this as she busts out moves to singer Britney Spears' iconic 1998 track "...Baby One More Time." The MCU actress kicked the week off to one very energetic start, posting for her 18 million followers and showing that Britney ain't the only one who can work a dancefloor. Salma, 54, was shouting out both the 39-year-old pop princess and her upcoming The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard movie - see why the views are racking up below.