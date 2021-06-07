'General Hospital' Weekly Spoilers: Jax Gets Assertive, Finn Worries About Chase

General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 7 suggest that things will be pretty wild in Port Charles with plenty of action playing out elsewhere too. Peter is supposedly dead and Maxie claimed fake nurse "Chloe" stole Louise. Michael and Willow gave into temptation, and someone happened to see their frisky interlude.

According to SheKnows Soaps, there will be friction between Carly and Jax during Monday's show. General Hospital spoilers indicate she'll question why he's still pushing something, and she'll be irritated.