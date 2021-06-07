Donald Trump Bizarrely Claims Facebook Stuffed 'Phony' Ballots During 2020 Election

In a Monday morning appearance on Fox Business Network, former President Donald Trump peddled a bizarre new conspiracy theory about the 2020 presidential election.

For apparently the first time, Trump accused Facebook and the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, of participating in the alleged effort to sway the 2020 presidential election in Democrat Joe Biden's favor.

According to Trump, the Silicon Valley giant stuffed "phony" ballots during the election and helped Biden win.

The former president offered no evidence for this "baseless and totally bonkers conspiracy theory," as The Daily Beast put it.