Liz Cheney Accuses Donald Trump Of Echoing Chinese Communists

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference.
Gettyimages | Pool
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview that was published on Monday, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney slammed former President Donald Trump for continuing to advance conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

Trump insists that the 2020 race was stolen from him by Joe Biden and the Democratic Party through widespread voting fraud, but he has failed to back up his claims with evidence.

According to Cheney, Trump's attempts to delegitimize the electoral process are not only dangerous, but echo claims made by Chinese Communist Party officials.

Chinese Communist Party

Speaking on David Axelrod's The Axe Files podcast, Cheney compared Trump's rhetoric to that of China's ruling party, accusing the former president of using Beijing's talking points to attack and discredit American democracy, per CNN.

"When you listen to Donald Trump talk now, when you hear the language he's using now, it is essentially the same things that the Chinese Communist Party, for example, says about the United States and our democracy."

Trump's attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election culminated on January 6, when a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Echoing China

Cheney argued that Trump's baseless claims about the 2020 presidential race are "very dangerous and damaging," stressing that the former commander-in-chief is essentially echoing China's nominally communist government when he amplifies discredited conspiracy theories about alleged voter fraud.

"When he says that our system doesn't work ... when he suggests that it's, you know, incapable of conveying the will of the people, you know, that somehow it's failed -- those are the same things that the Chinese government says about us," the Wyoming Republican told Axelrod. 

McCarthy

Cheney also took aim at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, despite condemning January's violent riots.

She said that she "was stunned" by McCarthy's decision to meet with the former president.

According to Cheney, "the idea that... the leader of the Republicans in the House would be at Mar-a-Lago, essentially, you know, pleading with him to to somehow come back into the fold, or whatever it was he was doing, to me was was inexcusable."

Cheney

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

Cheney has paid a political price for opposing and criticizing Trump.

In May, Cheney -- who will have to fend off at least one primary challenger in the upcoming midterms -- was ousted as chair of the House GOP Conference and replaced by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. 

As FiveThirtyEight noted, polling shows that most conservative voters want Trump to remain head of the GOP.

For example, a  Pew Research Center survey released in March found that 71 percent of Republicans think party leaders should oust lawmakers who disagree with the former president.

