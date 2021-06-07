Liz Cheney Accuses Donald Trump Of Echoing Chinese Communists

In an interview that was published on Monday, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney slammed former President Donald Trump for continuing to advance conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

Trump insists that the 2020 race was stolen from him by Joe Biden and the Democratic Party through widespread voting fraud, but he has failed to back up his claims with evidence.

According to Cheney, Trump's attempts to delegitimize the electoral process are not only dangerous, but echo claims made by Chinese Communist Party officials.