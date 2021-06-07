Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Gold Bikini For Happy Sunshine Stretch

Elizabeth Hurley is trending on Google right now after joyfully stretching in a gold bikini to celebrate British sunshine. The 55-year-old model and actress, currently eyeing up her June 10 birthday, was all smiles and delivering major bikini energy over the weekend, posting for her 2 million Instagram followers and from the gorgeous and sun-filled British countryside. Liz, who has been making headlines for her imaginary pandemic vacations, finally gets to live out the summer life - the U.K.'s mini heatwave is even set to last all week. Check it out below.