Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Gold Bikini For Happy Sunshine Stretch

Scroll for the video. It comes as Hurley makes headlines for heading out for her first night "in 14 months." Friday took the ex to Hugh Grant to London's Royal Albert Hall for a ballet performance, and it was a headline-making look as the Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder rocked up in a slit black dress.

Back in her bikini and back in her element, Elizabeth updated on Sunday covered in golden sunshine and from grassy fields adorned with old trees and for one big stretch.