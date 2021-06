Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first daughter to the world this weekend, and followed it up with an announcement that surprised many around the globe and reportedly even caught Buckingham Palace off-guard.

In the weeks and months leading up to the birth of their daughter, both Harry and Meghan had been guarded about details about the baby's birth, including the exact due date and the name they had picked out. It turned out the two had planned a name to honor two special women.