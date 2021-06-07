Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

When Kawhi Leonard left in the summer of 2019, most people expected All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam to take over his role as the Toronto Raptors' main guy. However, though he has shown a massive improvement with his game since Leonard's departure, Siakam doesn't seem to be the type of player who is capable of leading a team to title contention.

The Raptors may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move Siakam, but they could explore the possibility of trading him if they are presented with an intriguing offer in the 2021 offseason.