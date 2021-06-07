Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

Trending Stories
Pascal Siakam trying to penetrate the basket
Gettyimages | Pool
Basketball
JB Baruelo

When Kawhi Leonard left in the summer of 2019, most people expected All-Star power forward Pascal Siakam to take over his role as the Toronto Raptors' main guy. However, though he has shown a massive improvement with his game since Leonard's departure, Siakam doesn't seem to be the type of player who is capable of leading a team to title contention.

The Raptors may not have shown any indication that they are planning to move Siakam, but they could explore the possibility of trading him if they are presented with an intriguing offer in the 2021 offseason.

Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves

Pascal Siakam going back to defense
Gettyimages | Elsa

One of the teams that could express interest in trading for Siakam this summer is the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of trade ideas that would save lottery teams from another "playoff whiff." For the Timberwolves team that hasn't reached the postseason since 2018, it's the hypothetical deal that would send Siakam to Minnesota.

In the proposed trade scenario by Swartz, the Timberwolves would be sending a package that includes D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver, and Jaden McDaniels to the Raptors in exchange for Siakam.

Timberwolves Boost Starting PF Position

Pascal Siakam leading the offense
Gettyimages | Pool

Trading Russell, Culver, and McDaniels for a single player would be a difficult decision for the Timberwolves. However, Swartz believes that it would be worth it if the Timberwolves believe that they are only a quality power forward away from being a legitimate playoff contender in the Western Conference.

"Siakam is a former All-Star starter who should be entering his prime now at age 27," Swartz wrote. "He's a winning distributor and defender who can space the floor and brings championship experience."

Pascal Siakam Gives Timberwolves Solid Two-Way Contributor

Siakam would undeniably be an interesting addition to the Timberwolves. His potential arrival in Minnesota is expected to bring a significant improvement with their performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable second-scoring option next to Karl-Anthony Towns, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, lockdown defender, and floor-spacer.

This season, the 27-year-old power forward averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 29.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Raptors Would Make The Trade

D'Angelo Russell taunting the crowd after hitting a three-pointer
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

The proposed trade deal would be an easy decision for the Raptors, especially if they no longer see Siakam as part of their long-term future. The suggested deal wouldn't only enable the Raptors to replace Siakam with another young All-Star in Russell, but they would also be adding two promising talents that they could develop in Culver and McDaniels.

"Culver was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft who is able to play both wing positions, and McDaniels showed terrific defensive potential as a rookie this past year."

