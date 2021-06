As the NBC Sports Edge report noted, Sherman has a shortlist of preferred destinations with a few characteristics in common -- mostly one that will keep him around the West Coast, and with a Super Bowl contender.

"Sherman wants to play for a contender, making a reunion with Jets coach Robert Saleh unlikely," the report noted, adding that Sherman is likely looking at a "one-year, prove-it" contract. "He's been in talks with the 49ers about a return, and had interest from the Seahawks, Saints, and Raiders this offseason."