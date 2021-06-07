LeBron James Plans To Have 'Some Input' On Lakers' Plan In 2021 Offseason

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of defending their throne and winning back-to-back NBA championship titles. Unfortunately, despite establishing a dominant performance in the first half, the Lakers struggled to consistently win games in the second half, especially after some of their core players suffered an injury.
The Lakers may have managed to reach the postseason, but they suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of the Western Conference No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns.