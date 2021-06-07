Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

Celebrities

Brie Larson Sunbathes In Bikini After One-Armed Pull-Up

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Basketball

Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

Basketball

Bulls Could Form 'Big Three' Of Kemba Walker, Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic In 2021 Offseason

LeBron James Plans To Have 'Some Input' On Lakers' Plan In 2021 Offseason

LeBron James screams after a successful three-pointer
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann
Basketball
JB Baruelo

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of defending their throne and winning back-to-back NBA championship titles. Unfortunately, despite establishing a dominant performance in the first half, the Lakers struggled to consistently win games in the second half, especially after some of their core players suffered an injury.

The Lakers may have managed to reach the postseason, but they suffered a first-round elimination at the hands of the Western Conference No. 2 seed Phoenix Suns.

LeBron James Talks About Lakers' 2021 Offseason Plans

LeBron James having fun with Anthony Davis after winning the game
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

With the season officially over for the Purple and Gold, their focus is now on the things that they intend to do in the 2021 offseason. In a recent interview with reporters, James said that he's planning to give "some input" on the Lakers' moves this summer.

"I think Rob has done such a great job of constructing this team over the last few years that he will continue to do that. I will have some input, he always asks for my input asks AD’s input," James said, as quoted by Sam Amico of Hoops Wire. "But at the end of the day we want to continue to get better. I trust Rob, I trust Kurt, trust everyone upstairs that does their diligence and our coaching staff and things of that nature."

Lakers' Top Offseason Priority

Anthony Davis screams after an and-1
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Before thinking about making major roster moves, James said that the Lakers' top priority in the 2021 offseason should be making sure that his co-star, Davis, would return to his 100 percent health.

"Obviously, the No. 1 thing for us is getting AD healthy," James said. "That’s number one. It doesn’t matter what changes we make. We got to get big fella healthy and needs back to where he was before the injury.”

Davis' injury played a major role in the outcome of the Lakers' series against the Suns. Had Davis remained healthy, most people believe that the Lakers would have easily advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals.

More Than Half Of Lakers' Roster Set Hit Free Agency

Before thinking about adding new players, the Lakers would first need to make a decision regarding their own free agents. According to Basketball-Reference.com, 10 players on the Lakers' current roster are set to hit the free agency market after the 2020-21 NBA season. These include Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews, Alex Caruso, Jared Dudley, Markieff Morris, Talen Horton-Tucker, Andre Drummond, Ben McLemore, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Devontae Cacok.

Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol may still have one year left on their respective contracts, but it remains a big question mark if they would return to the Lakers next season. Harrell has a player option that would allow him to test the free agency market this summer, while rumors are circulating that Gasol could give up the final year of his contract to play for Barcelona in the EuroLeague next year.

Will Lakers Pursue A Third Star?

Kawhi Leonard taunts the crowd after a successful play
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Since the summer of 2019, the Lakers have been rumored to be active on the market searching for a third star that would complement James and Davis. Kyle Kuzma was supposed to fill that role but in the past two seasons, he struggled to live up to expectations as the Lakers' third-best player. If they are serious about reclaiming their throne next year, the Lakers should strongly consider finding their third star in the 2021 offseason.

However, the Lakers would be needing to be creative to make it happen. Aside from having limited trade assets, the Lakers also currently don't have enough salary cap space to chase a max free agent this summer.

Latest Headlines

Jamaal Bowman: 'Joe Manchin Has Become The New Mitch McConnell'

June 7, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Gold Bikini For Happy Sunshine Stretch

June 7, 2021

Liz Cheney Accuses Donald Trump Of Echoing Chinese Communists

June 7, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin All 'Mermaid Vibes' In Emerald-Green Gown

June 7, 2021

Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

June 7, 2021

Did Donald Trump Wear Pants Backward At Rally? New Report Reveals The Truth

June 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.