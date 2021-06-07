LeBron James Plans To Have 'Some Input' On Lakers' Plan In 2021 Offseason

With the season officially over for the Purple and Gold, their focus is now on the things that they intend to do in the 2021 offseason. In a recent interview with reporters, James said that he's planning to give "some input" on the Lakers' moves this summer.

"I think Rob has done such a great job of constructing this team over the last few years that he will continue to do that. I will have some input, he always asks for my input asks AD’s input," James said, as quoted by Sam Amico of Hoops Wire. "But at the end of the day we want to continue to get better. I trust Rob, I trust Kurt, trust everyone upstairs that does their diligence and our coaching staff and things of that nature."