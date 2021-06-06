Carrie Underwood Looks Gorgeous Picking Onions In The Rain

Carrie Underwood today went full farm girl with her garden onions, and she wasn't bothered by the rainy weather. The 38-year-old country superstar and CALIA by Carrie designer has been making headlines for home-crafting weekend veggie quiches from her "refrigerator leftovers," with Sunday seeing the "Cry Pretty" hit-maker show that home-grown is how she rolls. Posting for her 10.2 million Instagram followers, Carrie showed off her stunning facial features right from the garden and with a fresh pick. Check it out below.