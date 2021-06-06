Carrie Underwood Looks Gorgeous Picking Onions In The Rain

Scroll for the photos. Carrie, this weekend celebrating husband Mike Fisher's 41st birthday, has been busy on Instagram, but in more ways than one. The blonde's stories today showed a quick garden selfie amid rows of neatly-planted vegetables. Carrie, shot against a cloudy and angry-looking sky, was sending out her pearly-whites smile from under a black hood - the glitter minidresses were nowhere to be seen as the Fit52 app founder wore a basic parka.

"It may be raining, but this is my garden day!" Carrie wrote.