Larsa Pippen Honors Six-Figure Deal In Cheetah Minidress

Larsa Pippen is honoring a six-figure deal she inked last year by rocking a super-stylish and racy cheetah-print minidress. The 46-year-old reality star and jewelry founder might be running her own show with Larsa Marie jewels and May 2020-launched Larsa Pippen Fitness, but the ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen has something else. In 2020, Larsa inked a lucrative deal to continue fronting clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, with the weekend seeing the star shout out the label on her Instagram. Check it out below.