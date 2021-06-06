Courtney Stodden Rocks Rainbow Bikini With PRIDE Message

Courtney Stodden, now proudly non-binary, is backing PRIDE Month with the biggest fashion statement there is. The 26-year-old model, singer, and former teen bride went for the LGBTQ-friendly rainbow this weekend, rocking their signature swimwear for a solidarity post and also reminding fans that it isn't "she" anymore. Courtney, newly engaged and newly non-binary, is "they/them" following an April announcement. Fans have been backing the "Bully" singer amid this and their beef with Chrissy Teigen, but it was low drama today. Check it out below.