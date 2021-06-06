Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

Celebrities

Brie Larson Sunbathes In Bikini After One-Armed Pull-Up

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Basketball

Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Dolls Up In A Towel For Weekend Glam

Courtney Stodden Rocks Rainbow Bikini With PRIDE Message

Courtney Stodden close up
Gettyimages | Michael Buckner
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Courtney Stodden, now proudly non-binary, is backing PRIDE Month with the biggest fashion statement there is. The 26-year-old model, singer, and former teen bride went for the LGBTQ-friendly rainbow this weekend, rocking their signature swimwear for a solidarity post and also reminding fans that it isn't "she" anymore. Courtney, newly engaged and newly non-binary, is "they/them" following an April announcement. Fans have been backing the "Bully" singer amid this and their beef with Chrissy Teigen, but it was low drama today. Check it out below.

Backing The Rainbow

C. Stodden in yellow boho top
CourtneyStodden/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Courtney, who joins non-binary celebrities from Sam Smith to Demi Lovato, updated Sunday and for their 313,000 Instagram followers. The photo may have been a throwback, but it was, regardless, welcomed as Stodden showed off their assets in a halterneck and rainbow bikini with black piping, also going makeup-free.

Courtney was backed by a rainbow-colored wall, going full PRIDE and writing: "I'm loud and proud," adding hashtags of #nonbinary #lgbtqia, and shouting out Pride Month. A rainbow emoji completed the caption.

See The Photo Below

Mid-April marked Courtney coming out as non-binary, telling fans: 

"They/them/theirs. I don’t Identify as she or her. I’ve never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. I was bullied horribly in school because I was different. The other girls never understood me. It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, i don’t fit in."

The ex to The Green Mile actor Doug Hutchison, continued: "I never really connected with anyone my age. My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color." See more photos after the snap.

Scroll For More Photos!

Courtney, who is now engaged to Chris Sheng, 41, has been putting behind a teen marriage that proved both high-profile and ugly. Courtney and Doug finalized their divorce in 2020, with the blonde having since teased a tell-all book as they slam their ex and call him a "pedo." Stodden alleges that they were "groomed."

Stodden was today called a "non-binary icon" by fans, who quickly filled the comments section. The former reality star, who has a makeup line in the works, was also called "beautiful." More below. 

Reveals Attempt At Own Life

Courtney, told to take their own life in a Chrissy Teigen tweet (the cookbook queen has since apologized), has opened up on mental health, specifically on suicidal ideation. Speaking on YouTube, they revealed:

“It’s no secret that I struggle with depression… I attempted to commit suicide about a year ago. It was just a point where I didn’t see a way out of all of the pain and grief and craziness and insanity of my life… Things happen behind closed doors. I just feel like it all got too much for me."

Stodden now seems happy, healthy, and definitely ENGAGED.

Latest Headlines

Jamaal Bowman: 'Joe Manchin Has Become The New Mitch McConnell'

June 7, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Rocks Gold Bikini For Happy Sunshine Stretch

June 7, 2021

Liz Cheney Accuses Donald Trump Of Echoing Chinese Communists

June 7, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin All 'Mermaid Vibes' In Emerald-Green Gown

June 7, 2021

Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

June 7, 2021

Did Donald Trump Wear Pants Backward At Rally? New Report Reveals The Truth

June 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.