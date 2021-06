Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast brought her 3.5 million Instagram followers along with her on her latest adventure. She boarded a glam boat while spending some time in Miami, sharing several snaps to document the occasion.

The first snap was taken indoors, and Chanel perched on the edge of a modern pool table with blue felt on the surface and silver legs. She wore an adorable matching set that incorporated a pastel pattern, which looked gorgeous against Chanel's bronzed skin.