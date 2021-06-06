Gabrielle Union Twins With Daughter In Matching Printed Looks

Actress Gabrielle Union surprised her 18.1 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares, a series of snaps in which she captured some adventures she had with her daughter, Kaavia James. The photos were taken in a few spots around Gabrielle's house with husband Dwyane Wade, and the mother-daughter duo rocked the same matching outfits throughout the slides.

In the first snap, they stood in a simple room with large windows overlooking a group of lush green trees. A small plant in a white pot and a cozy-looking area rug were also visible in the share.