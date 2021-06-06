Trending Stories
Gabrielle Union Twins With Daughter In Matching Printed Looks

Gabrielle Union and daughter Kaavia James rock workout gear.
Instagram | Gabrielle Union
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress Gabrielle Union surprised her 18.1 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares, a series of snaps in which she captured some adventures she had with her daughter, Kaavia James. The photos were taken in a few spots around Gabrielle's house with husband Dwyane Wade, and the mother-daughter duo rocked the same matching outfits throughout the slides. 

In the first snap, they stood in a simple room with large windows overlooking a group of lush green trees. A small plant in a white pot and a cozy-looking area rug were also visible in the share.

Twinning Is Winning

Gabrielle Union and Kaavia James wear bold printed outfits and soak in the sunshine.
Instagram | Gabrielle Union

All the attention in the shot was on Gabrielle and her daughter as they stood in matching sets. Gabrielle tagged a few different individuals in the first slide, giving credit for the team behind her beauty look. She also tagged clothing brand Reformation, implying that the matching ensembles were from there.

They both had on some shorts and a simple short-sleeved button-down top with wide lapels and a loose, figure-skimming silhouette. The look was a set, with both pieces featuring the same botanical print featuring flowers and exotic birds in a color palette of pale green, pale yellow and white.

Matchy Matchy

Gabrielle's hair was styled in a sleek bob with a straight middle part, and she incorporated a splash of color with her neon pink lipstick. Kaavia sipped from a water bottle as Gabrielle smiled at the camera in the first shot. She copied Kaavia's example and showed off some attitude in the second slide, placing one hand on her hip.

In the third image, Gabrielle was perched on a modern lounge chair positioned poolside. The sun illuminated her, and she held Kaavia's hand as she walked alongside the lounge chair, the duo both soaking in the sunshine.

Mother-Daughter Style

In the fourth snap, the duo strode along a paved pathway with a breathtaking outdoor lounge area in the background and a perfectly manicured long in the middle of all the sleek stone structures.

The fifth image in the series featured yet another location change, with the duo posing in what appeared to be a playhouse. They both rested their arms on the windowsills in the structure, leaning out slightly for the sweet snap. She concluded the update with a picture in which Kaavia was playing around with her hair just beside the playhouse.

Outdoor Fun

Gabrielle's fans loved the share, and it racked up over 281,500 likes within 18 hours.

"Queen training," one fan wrote, loving the mother-daughter shots.

"Your IG is the best," another follower added, loving Gabrielle's updates.

"Awwwwww so precious," a third remarked, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comment.

When it comes to her sartorial selections, Gabrielle isn't afraid to take a risk and go bold. Back in February 2021, as The Inquisitr reported, Gabrielle shared an update in which she rocked a leather bralette and edgy chain accessories for a daring series of snaps.

