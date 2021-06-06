Trending Stories
January Jones Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Snap

January Jones rocks a tousled bob and white ensemble at a Netflix event.
Gettyimages | John Lamparski
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Blond beauty January Jones decided to surprise her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a throwback snap that she captured in order to celebrate legendary photographer Steven Meisel's birthday. She included a birthday message in the caption of the post, and 

She also tagged makeup artist and entrepreneur Pat McGrath in the picture itself, suggesting that Pat may have been responsible for the natural and subtle yet stunning beauty look in the shot January shared, likely done for some type of photoshoot in which January was the model.

Retro Vibes

January Jones rocks a colorful tie-dye sweatshirt and sleek hairstyle.
Instagram | January Jones

January rocked an ensemble with plenty of bold pieces that caught the eye. On top, she rocked a tiger-print tank with thick wide straps that showed off her slender shoulders. The shirt also had two printed flamingo figures on the torso, adding even more detail to the shirt. 

Her pale blond locks were styled in a simple straight look, and the silky tresses were blowing slightly in the wind as January posed for the snap. On top of her blond locks, she placed a floppy-brimmed hat crafted of a lacy fabric and tulle. 

Accessory Queen

January also had a pair of small stud earrings in her earlobes. The sunlight shining through the brim of her hat cast a few unusual shadows on her face, and she appeared to be wearing minimal eye makeup and just a hint of a reddish-orange hue on her lips. A radiant smile graced her features as she stared right at the camera. 

She had a pair of large geometric-shaped sunglasses tucked into the neckline of her tank top, and wore a bedazzled clutch bag with thin beige straps over one shoulder.

High Fashion Forever

The photo location appeared to be some type of industrial setting, with what looked like empty bleachers to her right and power lines to her left. The colors of the background were fairly muted, which allowed January to stand out in the shot even more.

She didn't provide her fans with any context as to when the photo was taken or what magazine or advertisement it was a part of, but they loved the share nonetheless. The picture racked up over 19,100 likes within just 22 hours, including a like from her former Mad Men co-star Kiernan Shipka.

Blond Beauty

The tribute to Steven Meisel received 117 comments as well, with several of her fans weighing in on the snap.

"Look at that gorgeous smile," one fan wrote, loving January's expression.

"Always a beauty," another follower chimed in.

"So perfect," a third added.

January isn't afraid to show off a bit of extra skin in her Instagram shares. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she was lounging in a sudsy bubble bath wearing a face mask and two layered gold necklaces for an eye-catching shot.

