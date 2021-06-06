Trending Stories
Jessie James Decker Brings Her Followers Along With Her For Grecian Vacation

Jessie James Decker rocks a chic black dress at the American Music Awards.
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Country star and lifestyle brand owner Jessie James Decker thrilled her 3.6 million Instagram followers with a sweet share that documented some of her family's time abroad in Greece. The video clip featured appearances from her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker, and the couple's three young children.

Jessie tagged the Instagram page of Daios Cove, a luxury resort located in Greece, in the caption of the post, so her fans knew where the video clip was captured and where the stunning piece of paradise was located.

Sandy Toes And Beautiful Memories

Jessie James Decker poses with her family on a vacation in Greece.
Instagram | Jessie James Decker

The video started out from a perspective positioned under an umbrella that provided some cover from the sunshine, as Jessie's children frolicked on the sand and raced out towards the water. The breathtakingly blue water was lapping up against the shore, soft white waves crashing into the smooth sand. A rocky formation was visible in the distance, and a few more islands could be spotted towards the horizon.

Jessie featured a close-up of her hand, holding a beverage in a wine glass as she walked along the beach. 

Sunshine And Smiles

Jessie appeared later, rocking a one-piece swimsuit with a scandalously low scooped neckline, and a wide-brimmed straw beach hat. It also showcased Eric as he stretched out in a lounge chair on the beach, soaking in the sunshine in a short-sleeved white button-down in a beachy linen fabric.

There were several additional clips of the happy couple's kids running around in the water and appearing to be having an absolute blast. In one clip, Eric had waded out into the water, his children around him.

Grecian Dream

At one point in the video, Jessie and Eric walked out from the shallow water holding hands, Jessie still clutching her wine glass in one hand as the radiant duo gazed into one another's eyes.

The little section of beach where they were seemed very private, with no other families visible in the shot. The beach seemed like it was entirely theirs to enjoy, and they appeared to do just that while running along the shore and into the waves as the sun illuminated everything around them.

Family Fun

Jessie's fans loved the intimate family share, and the post racked up over 78,900 likes within six hours.

"What I'd do to be in Greece," one fan wrote, envious of the family's gorgeous destination.

"Omg what a gorgeous place!!!" another follower chimed in.

"The hottest mom," a third fan commented, complimenting Jessie in particular.

It seems that Jessie is all about the Grecian vibes lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an intimate snap that featured herself and husband Eric Decker when they were on a previous holiday abroad in Greece.

