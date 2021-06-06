Jessie James Decker Brings Her Followers Along With Her For Grecian Vacation

Country star and lifestyle brand owner Jessie James Decker thrilled her 3.6 million Instagram followers with a sweet share that documented some of her family's time abroad in Greece. The video clip featured appearances from her husband, former NFL player Eric Decker, and the couple's three young children.

Jessie tagged the Instagram page of Daios Cove, a luxury resort located in Greece, in the caption of the post, so her fans knew where the video clip was captured and where the stunning piece of paradise was located.