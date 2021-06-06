Trending Stories
Bethenny Frankel Twins With Her Daughter In 'Pinkalicious' Look

Bethenny Frankel channels old Hollywood glam in a strapless gown and statement earrings.
Gettyimages | Gregg DeGuire
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Reality television star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel shared a sweet snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers recently, in which she and her daughter Brynn opted to pair in a "pinkalicious" ensemble.

The photo was taken outdoors, and the two stood on a paved area with a gray stone border. Lush green shrubs as well as several bushes with breathtakingly vibrant pink blossoms stretched along the path behind them, adding some gorgeous spring color to the image. They were standing in a primarily shady spot, although a few bursts of sunshine came through, illuminating their hair.

Pretty In Pink

Bethenny Frankel shows off her accessories in a close-up selfie.
Instagram | Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny showcased her toned frame in a midi dress that extended just a few inches above her ankles. The garment had a straight neckline and some rushed detailing on the bust. Thick straps tied in a soft knot at her shoulders secured the garment, and it was fitted through the bodice, transforming into a looser silhouette in the skirt portion.

The vibrant pink color of the dress looked gorgeous with Bethenny's dark brunette locks. She added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a gold choker necklace, simple stud earrings, a statement ring, a few mixed metal bracelets, and bold sunglasses. She held a structured blush pink bag in her hand, smiling at the camera.

Weekend Vibes

Her daughter's dress was virtually identical, and she likewise appeared to have gotten the opportunity to play around with accessories. She wore a beaded bracelet on her wrist, as well as a pendant necklace. She also had on a pair of sunglasses, although hers had pale pink retro-inspired frames that made a major style statement.

 She paired her summer dress with sandals, just as her mother did, and carried a structured bag in her own hand. Her bag was crafted from a beige fabric with a small denim pocket and silky material around the handle.

Soaking In The Sunshine

The mother-daughter duo both had their arms around one another as they posed for the image, and smiled on both of their faces. There appeared to be a gentle breeze that blew some of Bethenny's hair, making the photo seem as though it were almost captured in a studio rather than in a spot packed with natural beauty.

Bethenny mentioned in the caption of the post that the sunglasses both of them were wearing were from her own brand, taking the chance to advertise one of her many entrepreneurial ventures. 

A Darling Duo

Her fans loved the share, and it received over 125,500 likes within just 23 hours of going live, as well as plenty of comments from her followers.

"So cute you guys!" one fan wrote.

"Adorable," another added, including two heart eyes emoji.

"My goodness. So precious," yet another chimed in.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Bethenny took to Instagram with a snap in which she lounged poolside, makeup free with a beverage at hand, to celebrate National Wine Day — and she even revealed a bit of a teaser for a new initiative from the Skinnygirl brand, tantalizing her fans.

