Bethenny Frankel Twins With Her Daughter In 'Pinkalicious' Look

Reality television star and entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel shared a sweet snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers recently, in which she and her daughter Brynn opted to pair in a "pinkalicious" ensemble.

The photo was taken outdoors, and the two stood on a paved area with a gray stone border. Lush green shrubs as well as several bushes with breathtakingly vibrant pink blossoms stretched along the path behind them, adding some gorgeous spring color to the image. They were standing in a primarily shady spot, although a few bursts of sunshine came through, illuminating their hair.