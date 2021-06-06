Trending Stories
Ashanti Serves Up Insane Style In A Wild Photo Location

Ashanti rocks blond hair and a sequin-covered metallic dress.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Singer and actress Ashanti always takes her 6.2 million Instagram followers along with her for the journey when she travels, showing off the exotic destinations she heads to and the eye-catching outfits she wears while there. Her latest Instagram share was no different, as she stunned in what she referred to as an "exotic aesthetic" in the caption of the post.

The photo was captured in Miami Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Ashanti stood in front of a glass structure that encased what appeared to be a fossil painted a golden metallic hue.

Stunning In Swimwear

Ashanti stuns in a bold printed suit and statement accessories.
Instagram | Ashanti

The spot also featured plenty of lush greenery in the form of various plants and trees, and Ashanti stood in the middle of the shot, showing off her curvaceous figure in some stunning swimwear.

She tagged the Instagram page of the swimwear brand Bikini Crush Swim, a brand that crafts handmade swimwear in Miami, according to their Instagram bio. Ashanti rocked a bikini top that featured white triangular cups, thin straps that extended around her neck and back, and some embellished details that elevated the simple silhouette.

Glamorous And Gold

The eye-catching top was paired with matching bottoms that featured the same glamorous design details. The bottoms likewise had a simple silhouette with an intricate metallic gold design laid over the plainer fabric, creating a dynamic look that paired perfectly with her personality.

She added a pop of color to the ensemble with her choice of cover-up, a semi-sheer wrap that featured what appeared to be a peacock print in vibrant shades of green and blue.

Natural Stunner

She also included a few accessories to complete the look. Atop her flawless features, she had a pair of large retro-inspired sunglasses that gave her a feline vibe. Her long, dark locks were styled in a sleek middle part and then pulled back, placing all the attention on her face. Simple stud earrings glistened from her earlobes.

Finally, to pair with her two-piece swimwear, she wore some metallic sandals that added a hint of metallic glimmer without taking away from her ensemble.

Curvaceous Queen

Her fans loved the share, and the post racked up over 41,400 likes within three hours of going live.

"Babe," one fan wrote, followed by a heart emoji.

"The thighs that don't lie," another chimed in, particularly enthralled by Ashanti's curvy lower body.

"You gotta be careful baby you one of a kind," a third follower commented.

Before she was strutting her stuff in Miami Beach, Ashanti spent some time at a giraffe sanctuary in Nairobi, Kenya. As The Inquisitr reported, Ashanti shared some glamorous snaps taken in the absolutely breathtaking Kenyan locales.

