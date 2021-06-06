Ashanti Serves Up Insane Style In A Wild Photo Location

Singer and actress Ashanti always takes her 6.2 million Instagram followers along with her for the journey when she travels, showing off the exotic destinations she heads to and the eye-catching outfits she wears while there. Her latest Instagram share was no different, as she stunned in what she referred to as an "exotic aesthetic" in the caption of the post.

The photo was captured in Miami Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Ashanti stood in front of a glass structure that encased what appeared to be a fossil painted a golden metallic hue.