Emily Ratajkowski All Birthday Vibes With 'Dream Vacation Partner'

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Go Campaign's 13th Annual Go Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 16, 2019.
Gettyimages | David Livingston
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Model, actress and entrepreneur Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her birthday eve on Instagram with an endearing family post. The new-mommy, who turns 30 on June 7, updated her page with four photos of herself and baby Sly on vacation in a sun-kissed setting.   

"Bday eve with the dream vacation partner," she captioned the slideshow.

While the supermodel's husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, also made an appearance in one of the pics, it's safe to assume she was talking about her newborn. Scroll through to see Emily's  pre-birthday snaps!

Rocking Her Own Swimwear Brand

Photographed on a sunny deck, the Vogue model cradled her son as she enjoyed a peaceful day out. While two of the photos looked a bit more put-together, the rest appeared to be candid shots that captured her with messy hair and in unposed angles. 

The entire family wore matching swimwear, sporting Inamorata apparel in a vibrant orange and sky-blue colors. Emily displayed her fit post-baby figure in a printed two-piece bikini, which featured dramatically elongated strings that wrapped around her midsection a number of time. 

Meanwhile, baby Sly was clad in matching shorts. Even proud dad Sebastian rocked coordinating swim trunks. Keep going for the pics!

'Brunch Buddy'

Emily Ratajkowski snacks on a bagel in printed sweatshirt.
Instagram | Emily Ratajkowski

The upload struck a chord with her numerous Instagram followers, reeling in close to 950,000 likes in under two hours. The comments were turned off for the post, otherwise Emily would have surely been flooded with tons of compliments.

The proud mama may have dubbed her boy a "dream vacation partner" on this occasion but another post referenced baby Sly as Emily's "brunch buddy." A May 15 update that portrayed her at an eatery showed the doting mother gazing down lovingly at the newborn in her arms while sitting with a glass of orange juice.

 

Close Bond

Emily welcomed her first child on March 8, breaking the news on Instagram with a tender breastfeeding photo that clocked in almost 3.8 million likes.

"Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life."

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue model has been sharing regular updates as she settles into motherhood, giving fans sweet glimpses into her life as a new mom. 

"If it seems like I’m always breastfeeding it’s because I am," she wrote on Instagram on April 17.

Stylish Mom 

When she's not doting on her bundle of joy, the Gone Girl actress, who famously starred in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" and Maroon 5's "Love Somebody," is busy promoting her swimwear brand. 

Last year, the model-turned-entrepreneur landed the creative director job for skincare brand Loops, which she's now promoting on social media in a subtle but consistent manner.

In a selfie video uploaded in mid-April, Emily sported a Loops face mask as she shared some of her skincare regimen.

"Mask break for mom," she wrote in the caption.

