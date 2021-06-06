Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Braves Cupping In Her Underwear With Taco Bell

Celebrities

Brie Larson Sunbathes In Bikini After One-Armed Pull-Up

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Basketball

Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Dolls Up In A Towel For Weekend Glam

Proposed Rockets-Timberwolves Blockbuster Would Feature Karl-Anthony Towns & Christian Wood

Christian Wood trying to stop Karl-Anthony Towns from scoring
Gettyimages | Hannah Foslien
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Karl-Antony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves headed into the 2020-21 NBA season with the hope of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, despite having the young and promising trio of Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves still struggled to consistently win games and suffered another huge disappointment.

With their inability to end their playoff drought, rumors have started to swirl around Towns and his future with the Timberwolves. If they won't make major upgrades on their roster, some people believe that Towns could demand a trade from the Timberwolves in the 2021 offseason.

Karl-Anthony Towns To Space City

Karl-Anthony Towns going up against Domantas Sabonis
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

If Towns forces his way out of Minnesota, the Timberwolves would have no choice but to listen to trade offers for him in the 2021 offseason. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, one of the teams that could make an intriguing offer for Towns this summer is the Houston Rockets.

In the proposed trade scenario by Swartz, the Rockets would be sending a package that includes Christian Wood, DJ Augustin, the Portland Trail Blazers' 2021 first-round pick, the Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 first-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Timberwolves in exchange for Towns.

Rockets Attempt First Trip To Postseason In Post-James Harden Era

Karl-Anthony Towns forcing his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Gregory Shamus

The proposed trade deal would only make sense for the Rockets if they don't have the patience to undergo a full-scale rebuild and already want to become competitive in the Western Conference next season. Swartz believes that swapping Wood for Towns would increase the Rockets' chances of making their first playoff appearance in the post-James Harden era.

"A lineup of John Wall, Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jae'Sean Tate and Towns could compete for the West playoffs, especially if Porter starts to reach his incredible potential. The Rockets are owed picks from several franchises after trading James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Robert Covington and others, so shipping three first-rounders only puts a small dent in their collection."

Karl-Anthony Towns' On-Court Impact On Rockets

Though he has already shown a massive improvement with his game this season, Wood is still not on the same level as Towns. Towns' potential arrival in Space City is expected to bring a significant improvement with the Rockets' performance on both ends of the floor. He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, on-court facilitator, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer.

This season, Towns averaged 24.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For Timberwolves

If the trade would push through this summer, it wouldn't only be beneficial for the Rockets, but also for the Timberwolves. Instead of keeping an unhappy star on their team, the suggested deal would allow them to replace him with another All-Star caliber center in Wood while acquiring multiple first-round picks.

Though he has still plenty of things that he needs to improve in his game, Wood offers a similar skillset as Towns. If Wood, Russell, and Edwards grow together and build good chemistry, the Timberwolves could form one of the league's most promising Big Threes next season.

Latest Headlines

Gymnast Nastia Liukin All 'Mermaid Vibes' In Emerald-Green Gown

June 7, 2021

Raptors Could Send Pascal Siakam To Timberwolves For D'Angelo Russell, Jarrett Culver & Jaden McDaniels

June 7, 2021

Did Donald Trump Wear Pants Backward At Rally? New Report Reveals The Truth

June 7, 2021

NFL Rumors: Richard Sherman Sets Timeline For Return, Teams He Prefers

June 7, 2021

Buckingham Palace 'Caught Off Guard' By Timing Of Harry And Meghan's Baby Announcement

June 7, 2021

LeBron James Plans To Have 'Some Input' On Lakers' Plan In 2021 Offseason

June 7, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.