Proposed Rockets-Timberwolves Blockbuster Would Feature Karl-Anthony Towns & Christian Wood

Karl-Antony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves headed into the 2020-21 NBA season with the hope of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. Unfortunately, despite having the young and promising trio of Towns, D'Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards, the Timberwolves still struggled to consistently win games and suffered another huge disappointment.

With their inability to end their playoff drought, rumors have started to swirl around Towns and his future with the Timberwolves. If they won't make major upgrades on their roster, some people believe that Towns could demand a trade from the Timberwolves in the 2021 offseason.