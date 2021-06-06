Hunter Biden Praises Stripper's Career Choice In Leaked Recording

Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden's son, has been involved in a number of high-profile controversies, ranging from drug use and adultery to alleged corruption.

According to a recording that was obtained by The Washington Examiner, Biden also "played armchair therapist" to an unidentified stripper.

Recorded in May 2018, the audio was apparently contained in the laptop Biden allegedly abandoned at a Delaware computer repair shop.

The recording was provided to the outlet by Jack Maxey, former co-host of political operative Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast