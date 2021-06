Olivia was pictured rocking a dark blue and red plaid mini dress with a '90s vibe. Her knee-high platform boots were a punk rock take on classic Mary Janes. She credited hairstylist Clayton Jenkins for styling her high, half-up pigtails, and another tag on her post revealed that makeup artist Molly Greenwald was responsible for her beauty look.

Because Olivia's boots made her legs look miles long, many of her fans compared her to a doll, specifically of the Monster High and Bratz variety. The singer captioned the post with a lyric from her song "Brutal," which is about insecurity and angst.

"All I did was try my best," she wrote.