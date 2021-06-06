GOP Insider Issues Ominous Warning: Donald Trump 'Will Surely Kill Again'

In a Twitter thread published Friday evening, longtime Republican operative Steve Schmidt issued an ominous warning.

Schmidt, who is the co-founder of the Lincoln Project, warned the American public not to underestimate former President Donald Trump.

Schmidt began the thread by pointing out that Trump has been banned from virtually all major social networks and noted that the former president recently shut down his blog.

Still, the GOP operative continued, Trump remains by far the most influential figure on the American right and has full control of the Republican Party.