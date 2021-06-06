Warriors, Grizzlies Could Explore James Wiseman-For-Jonas Valanciunas Trade In 2021 Offseason

Since he was selected as the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, rumors have been continuously swirling around James Wiseman and his future with the Golden State Warriors. Wiseman may have just started his journey with the Warriors, but most people believe that his days in Golden State are already numbered.

With their goal to reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Warriors are expected to use Wiseman as the main trade chip to acquire a quality player that would complement their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green.