Actor Roger Howarth is back on General Hospital, but he's not Franco Baldwin any longer. So far, he's said he's a doctor named Austin, but spoilers suggest he's much more than that. What do fans suspect and what teasers have been made available so far?

Dr. Austin just happened to run across Maxie as she was in the woods and about to deliver baby Louise. He was just a casual outdoors guy at the time who was able to deliver Maxie's baby.