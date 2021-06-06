Donald Trump Says He'll Return To White House 'Sooner Than You Think'

In a fundraising video for the North Carolina Republican Party that was released Saturday evening, former President Donald Trump teased a return to the White House.

Trump maintains the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him through unprecedented voting fraud and claims that Democrat Joe Biden was not elected legitimately.

The former commander-in-chief has not explicitly committed to launching a comeback presidential campaign in 2024, but he has floated the idea on several occasions.

He has also made it clear that he intends to play an active role in GOP politics moving forward.