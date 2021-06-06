Kendall Jenner Gets Cozy In Checkered Sweater That 'Gets' Her

While everyone else is looking forward to hot girl summer, Kendall Jenner seems to have something else in mind. The gorgeous model and reality star gave off cozy autumn vibes in her most recent Instagram share on June 5, kicking off the weekend with a chic sweater look that was near and dear to her heart.

Clad in a baggy checkered sweater in subtle fern-green and Turkish-blue tones, Kendall snapped a few mirror selfies to show off her prized top.

"The sweater gets me," she declared in the caption.

See her photos below!