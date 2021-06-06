Trending Stories
Kendall Jenner Gets Cozy In Checkered Sweater That 'Gets' Her

Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp fashion show during February 2020 New York Fashion Week.
Gettyimages | Ben Gabbe
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

While everyone else is looking forward to hot girl summer, Kendall Jenner seems to have something else in mind. The gorgeous model and reality star gave off cozy autumn vibes in her most recent Instagram share on June 5, kicking off the weekend with a chic sweater look that was near and dear to her heart.

Clad in a baggy checkered sweater in subtle fern-green and Turkish-blue tones, Kendall snapped a few mirror selfies to show off her prized top.

"The sweater gets me," she declared in the caption.

See her photos below!

Selfie Queen

Kendall Jenner wears checkered sweater for mirror selfie.
Instagram | Kendall Jenner

The 25-year-old displayed her slender figure by photographing herself in a large hallway mirror. She stretched out one arm to the side, showcasing the sweater's comfy fit, and posed with her legs apart to show off her sleek dark trousers. Her stylish look was complete with a matching belt and shiny brown boots that were either snakeskin or crocodile-skin print.

Kendall posted a total of four selfies, including one wherein she posed against an arched window overlooking a lush garden. She also added a close-up of the sweater, revealing the asymmetric string of beads and pearls she wore around her neck.   

Flawless Style

Kendall Jenner shares sweater close-up.
Instagram | Kendall Jenner

The upload earned her some viral attention, racking up more than 3.8 million likes in the span of 19 hours. While the E! star limited comments on the post, some of her closest friends managed to chime in on the look. 

"Cutie," wrote Hailey Bieber, garnering 5,808 likes from Kendall's followers.

"Cuteeeee," agreed Lily Aldridge. 

Tiffany Sorya and Derek Blasberg also shared remarks about Kendall's sweater, posting a compliment and a pun, respectively.

"I do love this sweater," said Tiffany.

"CHECK HER OUT! (Get it?) (Sorry)," quipped Derek. His comment amassed 2,155 likes. 

Memorial Day Chill-Out 

Fresh from her star-studded tequila launch party, Kendall has been keeping busy by modeling for Vogue. The model recently posted photos and a few videos from her latest Vogue Magazine shoot with Laura Harrier, snagging over 2 million likes.

Another recent share that was a big hit with her 168 million followers depicted scenes from her Memorial Day weekend, which included a massive lunch with friends, a tennis match, horseback riding, and a bikini sunbathing session. Scroll through the embed below to see what she wore on each occasion!

Boyfriend In The Picture

Things seem to be going great romantically for Kendall as well. The once very private social media icon is now flaunting her relationship with NBA player Devin Booker on Instagram and the two appear to be head-over-heels in love with each other.

The athlete was featured in Kendall's Memorial Day photo dump, and the topic is already making headlines. She even shared an Instagram story of Devin and longtime pals Harry Hudson and Fai Khadra, dubbing them her "favorite boys in the caption.

Kendall and Devin have been together for a year but the E! star has waited until Valentine's Day this year to make the relationship Instagram-official.  

Speaking with People  two months ago, a source confirmed that “this is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship.”

“She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now. [While she] is very private about their relationship, [it's] obvious that they have something special going on,” the source told the publication.

