Miley Cyrus Rocks Bold Underwear For Turkey Clap-Back

Miley Cyrus close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Miley Cyrus is clapping back at the "turkey" twerk hate she received nearly ten years ago. The 28-year-old singer last night paraded around in head-turning black thong underwear as she promoted her upcoming Summerfest 2021 appearance, but it was over on the star's Instagram stories that revenge action was going on. The 2013 VMA Awards saw the "Prisoner" hit-maker big-time trolled and compared to a turkey as she twerked in a cream latex underwear set, with it looking like Cyrus hasn't forgotten it. See her clap-back below.

'Made Ya Look'

Miley Cyrus gym selfie
MileyCyrus/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Miley, last year discussing body-image and saying she endured years on end where she felt she couldn't "wear shorts," had kicked things off in a high-cut and cut-out black bodysuit as she posed somewhat provocatively to joke that she had everyone's attention.

Writhing around in the lingerie, the blonde wrote: "Made ya look. Now buy tickets to Summerfest." Quick to follow were stories of Miley with her back to the camera for a little more of a display.

'Ya'll Scarred Me W That Turkey BS'

Miley Cyrus with pink hair
MileyCyrus/Instagram

Posing indoors and revealing the bra and thong bodysuit with more skin on show, Miley wore her hair in a bun as she flaunted her tattoos, then throwing in a "GOBBLE GOBBLE" in text, plus a "CHICKEN BUTT" with a small chicken icon.

"Ya'll scarred me w that turkey bs," the singer wrote as a digitially-added skeleton in the corner held a chicken.

Miley had, last year, opened up on Instagram Live to reveal how the "turkey" comments had damaged her confidence. More photos below.

Couldn't Wear Shorts

 

Reflecting on the VMAs, Cyrus stated: "All this sh*t because after the VMAs, where I had on my cute little nude bodysuit, everyone started comparing me to a turkey and putting a turkey in my outfit."

"I basically went through two or three years where I wouldn't wear shorts," she continued, adding: "I was just so skinny and pasty, and I was feeling so bad on myself that I did not wear a bikini for two years." Scroll for more photos below.

'Hurtful' To Be Body-Shamed

The body-positive star, who did spark weight concerns as she appeared to whittle down following her 2019 split from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, continued: "I was just starting to understand myself as an independent person, and it was just really, really hurtful to be so body-shamed like that."

"It really affected me in my personal life.I felt like having this persona of being the most confident girl on the planet was actually kind of fraud because I was so insecure inside."

Also affected by body-shaming has been Miley's 21-year-old sister Noah Cyrus.

