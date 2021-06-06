Miley Cyrus Rocks Bold Underwear For Turkey Clap-Back

Scroll for the photos. Miley, last year discussing body-image and saying she endured years on end where she felt she couldn't "wear shorts," had kicked things off in a high-cut and cut-out black bodysuit as she posed somewhat provocatively to joke that she had everyone's attention.

Writhing around in the lingerie, the blonde wrote: "Made ya look. Now buy tickets to Summerfest." Quick to follow were stories of Miley with her back to the camera for a little more of a display.