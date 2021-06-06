Miley Cyrus Rocks Bold Underwear For Turkey Clap-Back

Miley Cyrus is clapping back at the "turkey" twerk hate she received nearly ten years ago. The 28-year-old singer last night paraded around in head-turning black thong underwear as she promoted her upcoming Summerfest 2021 appearance, but it was over on the star's Instagram stories that revenge action was going on. The 2013 VMA Awards saw the "Prisoner" hit-maker big-time trolled and compared to a turkey as she twerked in a cream latex underwear set, with it looking like Cyrus hasn't forgotten it. See her clap-back below.