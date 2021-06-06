Trending Stories
Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd Shares Baby Mint's Adorable 'First Time Swimming'

Romee Strijd attends the 2019 Harper's Bazaar ICONS.
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd was one proud mama when she posed with her family at the pool for her six-month-old daughter's "first" swim experience. The 25-year-old Dutch supermodel brimmed with excitement as she snuggled close to baby Mint, who wore a cute striped swimsuit and rested comfortably in a yellow floaty. 

Next to them was Romee's model husband, Laurens van Leeuwen, 30, both parents sporting beaming smiles in an adorable selfie that snagged just over 408,000 likes on Instagram.

Check out the lovely picture below! 

Gorgeous All-Around

Romee Strijd at Harper's BAZAAR's 2019 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' event at The Plaza Hotel in New York.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

The trio appeared to be at a children's swimming pool, which seemed of some popularity as other parents and their kids could be seen enjoying the facilities in the background. The decor was certainly child-oriented and depicted a playful jungle scene that included large giraffe and palm tree decorations, as well as an elephant mural.

Romee sported a fresh-faced look, glowing in a black bathing suit. She rocked a messy bun and chic gold jewelry.  

"First time swimming," she captioned the upload, following up with a shot of just herself and baby Mint catching some sunshine while out for a walk. 

A Happy Family

Ever since welcoming her baby daughter in December, Romee has been eagerly sharing updates of her life as a new mom. The gorgeous blonde, who graced the cover of Elle Magazine together with her newborn, celebrated a first of her own in April when she went back to work. 

"First day back on set and look who came along," Romee wrote on Instagram, sharing a couple of shots of herself holding baby Mint.

Updates of Romee and baby Mint are frequent on Laurens's Instagram as well. His page abounds of family photos of the doting parents and their newborn daughter, as well as numerous pregnancy snaps.

Dealing With PCOS 

"So grateful to grow a family with you and thank you for being an even more loving mother than I ever imagined," Laurens wrote in a May 9 update.

While the two parents are certainly basking in their happiness now, the road leading up to this moment has been long and difficult. Romee, who has struggled with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) for years, opened up about her journey to motherhood in an Instagram post last year when she publicly announced her pregnancy.   

"Two years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for seven years. [...] I'm so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last November and that we're soon a family of three," she wrote.

"To the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don't let those thoughts get to you to [sic] much."

Who Is Romee's Husband, Laurens Van Leeuwen?

Laurens van Leeuwen and Romee Strijd attend the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After Party.
Gettyimages | Astrid Stawiarz

While Romee is an established name in the industry, the Victoria's Secret Angel's husband doesn't quite share the same notoriety. Laurens and Romee were born in the same Netherlands hometown and both pursued modeling careers. He is also a business consultant and co-founder of the Party Pants clothing line.

The pair have known each other since they were teenagers and shared a close bond of friendship before becoming romantically involved. They wed in 2018 but put off having their "dream wedding" for "practical reasons." 

In November, Romee paid a sweet tribute to Laurens on his birthday by sharing a slideshow of many of their teenage moments.

"I can’t believe it’s been 11 years!" the supermodel wrote on Instagram earlier this year, posting a photo of herself and Laurens in the maternity ward.  

"This picture says it all.. you have always been my biggest support wherever we go or whatever we do. I’m so grateful to have you by my side and to call you dad of our beautiful daughter."

 

