Elizabeth Hurley Honors Steven Meisel With 'Vogue' Swimsuit Throwback

Elizabeth Hurley paid an endearing tribute to world-renowned fashion photographer Steven Meisel on his 67th birthday on June 5 by sharing a gorgeous photoshoot the two did for Vogue Magazine 36 years ago.

The glamorous British model and actress posted the cover of Vogue's May 1985 issue, which portrayed a 20-year-old Hurley going for a dip in the sea in an orange two-piece swimsuit, along with two other photos.

"Happy Birthday to the glorious Steven Meisel," Hurley wrote on Instagram.

