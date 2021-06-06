Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Honors Steven Meisel With 'Vogue' Swimsuit Throwback

Elizabeth Hurley attends the Estée Lauder 2018 Breast Cancer Campaign at Bar SixtyFive.
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Elizabeth Hurley paid an endearing tribute to world-renowned fashion photographer Steven Meisel on his 67th birthday on June 5 by sharing a gorgeous photoshoot the two did for Vogue Magazine 36 years ago. 

The glamorous British model and actress posted the cover of Vogue's May 1985 issue, which portrayed a 20-year-old Hurley going for a dip in the sea in an orange two-piece swimsuit, along with two other photos.   

"Happy Birthday to the glorious Steven Meisel," Hurley wrote on Instagram.

See the fabulous photos below!  

Sensational Throwback

The mind-blowing throwback also included a snap of Hurley rocking wet locks and leaning on a palm tree. She wore the same swimsuit as she did on the magazine cover, one sporting white trimmings and a low-cut neckline. 

Another photo saw her sitting on a chair in a same-colored bathing suit of a different design. The English beauty fixed the camera with a fierce gaze and the hint of a smile, showcasing her supple figure in the O-ring swimwear.   

Scroll through the embed below to see all the snaps!

 

Reminiscing About Her Modeling Beginnings

A young Elizabeth Hurley wear a strapless dress and cross pendant at an event.
Shutterstock | 842245

The Royals star reminisced about the beginning of her modeling career and made a candid confession about her Vogue photoshoot with Meisel.    

"This was my first bikini shoot ever and, boy, was I nervous."

Fellow celebrities chimed in with their own memories of the event in the post's comments section, to the delight of Hurley's audience.

"I know… I remember once you told me you’d never do it," said makeup artist Sandy Linter, who has worked with everyone from Christie Brinkley to Brooke Shields. "[You] never looked better," she added. 

Ageless Beauty

Elizabeth Hurley attends the 'Hear Our Stories' screening after-party hosted by the Estee Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Awareness (BCA) Campaign.
Gettyimages | Stephen Lovekin

"We had the best day together!!! Miss you!" commented legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, who created Hurley's look for the Vogue shoot. 

"Fabulous memories," chimed in famed hairstylist Garren, who is known for styling Madonna's Marilyn Monroe hair and Brooke Shields' look in her Calvin Klein ads. 

Hurley's stunning throwback earned her a wealth of appreciation from her Instagram followers, who liked the post more than 70,000 times in the first 15 hours. Her admirers also left her over 1,160 messages, the vast majority complimenting her ageless beauty.

"You look the same..." read one of the many messages of appreciation from devoted fans.  

Who Is Steven Meisel?

American fashion photographers Steven Meisel and Herb Ritts pose together, c. 1990.
Gettyimages | Victor Malafronte

Meisel, imaged above together with American fashion photographer Herb Ritts (R) c. 1990, has been an enigma to the fashion world for the majority of his career. Considered the world’s greatest fashion photographer, he "is said to be enigmatic and secretive, appearing in public under the defensive line of a hat, scarf, dark glasses, and long black hair, from which only a hint of makeup or a crafted eyebrow escapes," O32c Magazine noted back in 2008. 

The artist began his career as an illustrator for Halston and is now one of the fashion industry's pre-eminent photographers, working with the likes of Versace, Valentino, Louis Vuitton, and Calvin Klein.

Meisel rose to popularity and worldwide acclaim with his work in Vogue U.S. and Vogue Italy, as well as his photographs for Madonna's famed 1992 book, "Sex."

