Proposed Blockbuster Would Send CJ McCollum To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton, Kevin Love & Second-Rounder

After suffering another huge disappointment in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have once again started to swirl around the Portland Trail Blazers. With their inability to fully dominate the loaded Western Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy, there are growing speculations around the league that the Trail Blazers may finally consider breaking the explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

With Lillard currently considered the face of the franchise, the Trail Blazers are more likely to trade McCollum this summer.