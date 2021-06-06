Trending Stories
Proposed Blockbuster Would Send CJ McCollum To Cavaliers For Collin Sexton, Kevin Love & Second-Rounder

CJ McCollum finding an open lane
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After suffering another huge disappointment in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have once again started to swirl around the Portland Trail Blazers. With their inability to fully dominate the loaded Western Conference and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy, there are growing speculations around the league that the Trail Blazers may finally consider breaking the explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

With Lillard currently considered the face of the franchise, the Trail Blazers are more likely to trade McCollum this summer.

Cavaliers Bring CJ McCollum Back Home

CJ McCollum going back to defense
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

McCollum may not be as good as Lillard but once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster. According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, one of the most interesting landing spots for McCollum in the 2021 offseason is his hometown team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the proposed trade scenario by Swartz, the Cavaliers would be sending a package that includes Collin Sexton, Kevin Love, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Trail Blazers in exchange for McCollum and Derrick Jones Jr.

Another Ohio Native Leads Cavaliers Back To Title Contention

CJ McCollum hugs LeBron James after the game
Gettyimages | Steve Dykes

The proposed blockbuster trade would make a lot of sense for the Cavaliers if they plan to speed up their timeline and become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season. By bringing McCollum home, the Cavaliers would be having another Ohio native that would lead them back to title contention after LeBron James helped them capture their first Larry O'Brien Trophy in 2016.

The potential arrival of McCollum may not be enough to make them an instant title contender, but it would take them to the next level next season.

CJ McCollum Forms Explosive Backcourt Duo With Darius Garland

The successful acquisition of McCollum would bring a significant improvement with the Cavaliers' performance on the offensive end of the floor. He would give them a prolific scorer, playmaker, and elite three-point shooter.

This season, he averaged 23.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, McCollum wouldn't have a hard time sharing the backcourt with Darius Garland in Cleveland.

Why The Trail Blazers Would Make The Trade

The Trail Blazers would definitely be taking a huge risk in the deal, especially with the inclusion of Love in the trade package. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, Swartz believes that Love, together with Sexton, could help the Trail Blazers "raise the team's ceiling" around Lillard.

"With Portland clearly not good enough to win a title as currently constructed, Sexton and Love raise the team's ceiling around Damian Lillard. Sexton, 22, averaged 24.3 points and 4.4 assists in his third year while Love finally looked like his old self near the end of the season (17.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 51.4 percent from three over his final five games)."

