Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Scroll for the photos. Savannah, who has been sharing the luxurious beach life and stunning fans with her rock-hard bikini body since Memorial Day weekend, had posted an array of snaps from a yacht as she rocked a mint-green bikini. The Body Revolution face, all golden tan and smiles, largely garnered positive comments, but one post now comes with comments disabled - Savannah then explained herself in her car.

"My boobs are mine," the daughter to Todd Chrisley began. "It's called gaining some weight..."