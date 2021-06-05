Trending Stories
Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Savannah Chrisley close up
SavannahChrisley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley just delivered a fierce and fed-up clap-back after bikini photos of her on a yacht garnered unwelcomed comments. The 23-year-old reality star was 100% done with the hate from her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Saturday, posting a selfie video from her vehicle and shutting down suggestions she's had breast enhancement surgery. The SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder, who braved admitting she's gained weight, also slammed fans who've been "coming" for her friends and family. Check it out below.

'My Boobs Are Mine'

Savannah Chrisley bikini selfie
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Savannah, who has been sharing the luxurious beach life and stunning fans with her rock-hard bikini body since Memorial Day weekend, had posted an array of snaps from a yacht as she rocked a mint-green bikini. The Body Revolution face, all golden tan and smiles, largely garnered positive comments, but one post now comes with comments disabled - Savannah then explained herself in her car.

"My boobs are mine," the daughter to Todd Chrisley began. "It's called gaining some weight..."

Scroll For More Photos

Savannah Chrisley on a yacht with friend
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Wearing a pink workout top and her trademark baseball cap while speaking into the camera, Savannah continued: "Um...working out...gaining some more weight, um, yeah, so boobs are mine, but thanks for being so concerned."

Savannah has this year been garnering negative comments over her lips in particular, with fans alleging that the Southern Belle has had injections, also Botox. Savannah tends to ignore the comments, but today was a different story. "Also...but, please, I really don't care if you come for me, but don't come for my friends." Family was the same deal.

'Don't Come For My Friends'

Saying that her friends didn't "sign up" for this life, Savannah acknowledged that her friends are targets without even being involved in reality television. "Just the hurtful stuff that people say, it's absolutely mind-blowing," she added.

Savannah has been confidently showing off the results of her grueling workouts, largely seeing fans floored by the abs - indeed, they got comments with this round of bikini snaps. Savannah has, however, opened up on the 30 pounds she gained from endometriosis some time ago. 

Pick-Me-Up Tip

Savannah is now running a best-selling makeup business, and it looks like she was born for it. The star was nowhere near even considering makeup as a business when she opened up to Us Weekly, revealing:

"I can get up in the morning and look in the mirror and be like, ‘okay, I like myself, but I need a little help today loving myself a little more.’ So I put on a full face of makeup and I’m like, ‘I look amazing. No one can tell me different.’"

