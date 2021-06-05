Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Photos Amid Enhancement Comments

Savannah Chrisley just delivered a fierce and fed-up clap-back after bikini photos of her on a yacht garnered unwelcomed comments. The 23-year-old reality star was 100% done with the hate from her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Saturday, posting a selfie video from her vehicle and shutting down suggestions she's had breast enhancement surgery. The SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder, who braved admitting she's gained weight, also slammed fans who've been "coming" for her friends and family. Check it out below.