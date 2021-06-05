New Report Details Connection Between Donald Trump And 'Sham' Arizona Audit

A new report is outlining a connection between Donald Trump and an ongoing vote audit in the state of Arizona that has been slammed as a "sham."

The audit taking place in the state's largest county has drawn plenty of criticism for what many see as loose protocol and catering to conspiracy theories. While many top Republicans have distanced themselves from the audit, the new report reveals that Trump himself may have played a role in getting it off the ground and encouraging local officials to move forward.