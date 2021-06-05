Trending Stories
New Report Details Connection Between Donald Trump And 'Sham' Arizona Audit

Donald Trump speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis
Donald Trump
Nathan Francis

A new report is outlining a connection between Donald Trump and an ongoing vote audit in the state of Arizona that has been slammed as a "sham."

The audit taking place in the state's largest county has drawn plenty of criticism for what many see as loose protocol and catering to conspiracy theories. While many top Republicans have distanced themselves from the audit, the new report reveals that Trump himself may have played a role in getting it off the ground and encouraging local officials to move forward.

Republican-Led Audit Under Fire

Donald Trump speaks outside the White House.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

As NBC News reported, the audit in Arizona has been driven primarily by Karen Fann, the Republican president of the Arizona state Senate. The effort has drawn controversy from critics who say it is re-opening Trump's previous unfounded claims of voter fraud, with even other Arizona Republicans speaking out against it. Those leading the audit have at times addressed some fringe conspiracy theories, including the idea that ballots could contain bamboo because they had been secretly brought in from China. 

Audit Slammed As 'Sham'

An image of voting booths.
Gettyimages | David Dee Delgado

This week, the group American Oversight released more than 500 pages of emails from Fann that were obtained through a freedom of information request. The group, which called the audit a "sham" in a tweet announcing the release and detailing some of the findings, noted that the communication showed connections between Fann and some top officials from Trump's campaign and subsequent effort to overturn the results of the election -- including some encouragement from former president himself. 

Fann Brags About Connection To Trump

Donald Trump in a cabinet meeting.
Gettyimages | Pool

The release of emails showed that Fann was bragging about her connections to Trump and Rudy Giuliani, noting that both men had encouraged her to move forward with the effort.  

“I have been in numerous conversations with Rudy Giuliani over the past weeks trying to get this done,” she wrote in an email to a person who said they were a voter in her district. “I have the full support of him and a personal call from President Trump thanking us for pushing to prove any fraud.”

Trump Clings To Hope

Donald Trump speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

While the audit in Arizona has yet to show any signs of widespread fraud, reports have indicated that Trump believes he could be reinstated to the White House later this summer. A new report claimed that some close to the former president have tried to convince him to back off of these claims, imploring him not to mention the idea when he speaks at the North Carolina Republican Party’s annual convention this weekend. Trump has not yet said if he plans to run for president again in 2024.

