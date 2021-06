Scroll for the video and the sunbathe. Brie, 31, is prepping for another Marvel movie, and seemingly not without the superhero strength. The video showed Brie casually walking over to complicated gym equipment, wearing a dark blue sports bra and skin-tight matching leggings. Makeup-free and with her blonde hair in a ponytail, the star yanked herself up, held herself up, and delivered her one-arm pull-up.

"Ummm hi," she wrote, adding: "Don't mind me achieving my one-arm pull-up goal!" See her latest photo after the video.