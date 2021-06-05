Gymnast Nastia Liukin Jokes She 'Forgot' Her Leotard In Warm-Ups Dress

Trending Stories
Nastia Liukin close up
Gettyimages | Roy Rochlin
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin today 100% nailed her caption as she stunned her 1 million Instagram followers in a super-stylish and electric-blue dress and high heels. The 31-year-old is currently in Fort Worth, TX for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and her post came with both a leggy display and a massive sense of humor. Nastia, who retired aged just 22 back in 2012, continues to make gymnastics headlines and even has her own Nastia Cup, with the post today also bringing a training setting. Check it out below.

'Forgot My Leotard'

Nastia Liukin in a gym
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Nastia, who hosted the 12th annual Nastia Cup in Indiana this year, had less traveling to do this time. The Russian-born star lives in Dallas, TX, but she was repping Fort Worth as she was snapped highlighting her Gold Medal legs in a puff-sleeved, ruched, and bright blue minidress.

Also rocking strappy and high-heeled stilettos to match her number, the Pottery Barn partner went Rapunzel with a waist-length and thick-braided plait as shots also showed her outside the venue.

See The Photos Below

Nastia took to her caption, name-dropping the event's most high-profile face this year: 24-year-old superstar gymnast Simone Biles, who follows Nastia on Instagram.

"Made it in time for warm ups but forgot my leotard... 😜 jk, tune in to nbc sports network to catch day one of the women’s competition at the national championships - and to see @simonebiles go for her 7th national title 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇," she wrote. The blonde had even gone for a Jennifer Behr headpiece. Swipe below for all the photos - scroll for more.

Scroll For More Photos

Nastia Liukin in spandex in a gym
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Nastia landed herself quite the response. "Okay miss thang" came from 30-time World and Olympic medalist Simone herself, with 25-year-old former gymnast McKayla Maroney also leaving a like. Quick to reply was Nastia's stylist, who wrote: "Matching with the gymnastics equipment love to see it!!!!"

Nastia, a five-time Olympic medalist, has also been making headlines for expanding her beauty brand, adding to her $55 Celery Green Cream, retailed with Volition. She now retails a Glow Celery Green Mask. More photos below.

Reflecting On Glittering Career

Nastia was still posting gear-up content for the Nastia Cup in early 2021 when a post saw her reflect on her illustrious career.

"As I look back to where I was exactly a year ago today I can’t believe how much things have changed," she wrote. "While so many things in life, especially this last year, have been unpredictable, I continue to believe I’m finally right where I should be, and everything I ever needed was always right in front of me."

