Elizabeth Hurley Shares 'First Bikini Shoot' With Big Confession

Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley today shared her "first bikini shoot ever" in an Instagram update that quickly racked up likes. The 55-year-old model and actress, who has been rocking two-pieces before some of the TikTok stars were even born, made her weekend update a giant trip down memory lane, sharing a sizzling shot in a red bikini and shouting out one of the fashion world's biggest photographers. Posting for her 2 million followers, the blue-eyed beauty sent out her good looks, but there was a confess. Check it out below.

'My First Bikini Shoot Ever'

Scroll for the photo, one that dates back to 1998 and when Liz fronted Vogue. At the time, the Elizabeth Beach Hurley founder was best-known for dating British actor Hugh Grant, then becoming iconic both for "that" Versace dress and for her career as a model, Estée Lauder spokesperson, mother, and swimwear designer.

The photo, red hot, showed Liz seated on a wooden chair and with damp hair as she flaunted her killer figure in a white-piped red bikini with cute hoop waist details.

See It Below!

Also shot outdoors amid palms and in an orange-and-white bikini for a sporty finish, Liz shared the snaps and the magazine cover, taking to her caption and writing: "Happy birthday to the glorious Steven Meisel. This was my first bikini shoot over and boy was I nervous."

Over 250 comments were left over just two hours. "I know...I remember once you told me you'd never do it. Never looked better," one user quickly replied. "You are even hotter now," another replied. Swipe right below for the gallery - scroll for more photos. 

Scroll For More Photos

Hurley, who founded her swiwmear line in 2005 and has been making headlines for promoting it during imaginary pandemic vacations, has been opening up on the secrets to her age-defying looks. The farming lover was 52 when she revealed:

"You need to look after your skin. You need to look after your health. If you want to glow from the inside, you have to be healthy. You have to watch your diet. You have to watch your lifestyle. You have to get enough sleep."

More photos after the video.

Selling Her Bikinis

Elizabeth Hurley Beach might not be SKIMS, but it's lasted the test of time, even catering to girls as young as 13. Speaking of her brand on her website, Hurley states:

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong. I wanted to develop resort collections, which make women feel fabulous at any age."

