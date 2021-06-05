Elizabeth Hurley Shares 'First Bikini Shoot' With Big Confession

Elizabeth Hurley today shared her "first bikini shoot ever" in an Instagram update that quickly racked up likes. The 55-year-old model and actress, who has been rocking two-pieces before some of the TikTok stars were even born, made her weekend update a giant trip down memory lane, sharing a sizzling shot in a red bikini and shouting out one of the fashion world's biggest photographers. Posting for her 2 million followers, the blue-eyed beauty sent out her good looks, but there was a confess. Check it out below.