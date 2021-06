In The Conjuring 3, Debbie's family attends the exorcism of her younger brother. When the demon leaves his body, it possesses that of Arne. After Arne murders his landlord, he uses the defense of demonic possession to explain his actions.

The movie is based on a true story, and Sarah got some insight from the real Debbie while delving into her character.

"I spoke with Debbie pretty often throughout the filming process and after as well," she told JoBlo. "We built this really lovely relationship, and that was very special to get to have that bond with her."

According to the Hartford Courant, the real Arne spent four years in prison, and he married Debbie when he got out.